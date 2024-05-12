OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at $9,774,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 819,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 480,372 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 1,449.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at $1,511,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

