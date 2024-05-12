Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Head to Head Contrast

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadcom and Oxford Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 2 20 0 2.91 Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $1,285.41, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Broadcom has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and Oxford Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $35.82 billion 17.24 $14.08 billion $26.98 49.40 Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.84 $70.63 million N/A N/A

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Oxford Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 29.93% 47.71% 16.75% Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Broadcom beats Oxford Instruments on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

