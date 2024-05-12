Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), reports. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 148.13%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PACB opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $482.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,402,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,434,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.