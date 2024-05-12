Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

PAM traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 250,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.98. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

