Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. 5,211,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

