Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) Insider Darren Hazelwood Purchases 150,000 Shares

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) insider Darren Hazelwood bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,422.11).
Panther Metals Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PALM opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.40. Panther Metals PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 5.45 ($0.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Panther Metals Company Profile
