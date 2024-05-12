Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYCR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 623,998 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.