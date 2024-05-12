Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.71.

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,238,398 shares of company stock worth $5,909,386. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

