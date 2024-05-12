Pecaut & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 299,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 745.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 45,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $438,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,536,958 shares in the company, valued at $129,954,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 45,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $438,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,536,958 shares in the company, valued at $129,954,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $61,955.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,509,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,829,341.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,007 shares of company stock worth $2,069,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

