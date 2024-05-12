Pecaut & CO. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 257,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $887,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. 144,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,940. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.80.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.