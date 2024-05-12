Pecaut & CO. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. 228,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

