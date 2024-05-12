Pecaut & CO. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $235.03. 1,336,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

