Pecaut & CO. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $222.54. 1,076,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $209.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

