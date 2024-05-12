Pecaut & CO. Sells 1,833 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after buying an additional 619,609 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

