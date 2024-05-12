Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 193.96% from the stock’s current price.

PHAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $9.53 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

