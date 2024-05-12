Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$352.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68.

Insider Activity at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $35,695. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Stories

