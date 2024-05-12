Piper Sandler Lowers Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $37.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $35.16 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $770,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.