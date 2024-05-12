Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.54. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,915 shares of company stock valued at $604,222 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

