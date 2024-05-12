Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $10.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get Playtika alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Playtika Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 256,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.