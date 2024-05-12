Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

