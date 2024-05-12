Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.79. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $178.06 and a one year high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

