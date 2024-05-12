Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 2,402,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 153,637.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82,964 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $6,792,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.