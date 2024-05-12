Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,421 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Lam Research by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $915.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $520.66 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $938.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $828.12.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

