Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,473 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BR opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

