Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

