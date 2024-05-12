Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Shares of GD opened at $296.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

