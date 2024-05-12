Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 63,594 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,984 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $584.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

