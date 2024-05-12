Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 165,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Allegion by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Allegion by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

