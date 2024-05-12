Principal Securities Inc. Invests $985,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IJK opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
