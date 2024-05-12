Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

