Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

NYSE:C opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

