Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.