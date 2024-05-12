Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

