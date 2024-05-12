Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,878 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after buying an additional 316,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $485,734,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.20 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,201,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,531,917 shares of company stock worth $1,061,772,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.