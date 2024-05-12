Principal Securities Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.