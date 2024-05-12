Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,131 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $154.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

