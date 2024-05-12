Principal Street Partners LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $124.34 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Bank of America upped their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.22.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

