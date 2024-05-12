Principal Street Partners LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.