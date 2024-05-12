Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $59,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $176,279.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Kirby Stock Down 0.9 %

KEX stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $116.72.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

