Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $265.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average of $255.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

