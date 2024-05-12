Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 22,133 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,133 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 109.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,451 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

