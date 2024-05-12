Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.8 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

PGNY stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

