Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $41.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.93% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Progyny stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Progyny's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after buying an additional 438,932 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $14,198,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

