ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.30. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.