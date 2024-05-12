ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s current price.

PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

