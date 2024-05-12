ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and traded as high as $55.72. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 15,319 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
