Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $45.00 at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,328. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

