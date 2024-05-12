Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.90. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

