Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

LUNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pulmonx

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $28,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $28,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $469,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 24.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 401,830 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.66. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.