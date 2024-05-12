Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.08, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after buying an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

