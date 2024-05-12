Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Issued By Wedbush

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $11,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 499.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 256,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

